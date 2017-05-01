Glorious Vocals! Here is NYASHINSKI’s new song, MALAIKA, everyone is talking about.Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 03:14
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - Nyashinski cut his niche in the Kenyan music industry as a rapper with Kleptomaniax but boy this guy can sing.
Following the success of his comeback hits ‘Now You Know’ and ‘Mungu Pekee’ Nyashinski has another song out and it is a masterpiece.
The song dubbed Malaika is a love ballad that has already received critical acclaim after it was premiered on Monday exclusively on Classic 105.
From the vocals to the lyrics to the amazing production, this is a timeless classic.
Listen to the audio below.
