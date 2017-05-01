GLADYS SHOLLEI says she is fit to vie for public office despite stealing billions from the Judiciary.

Friday May 26, 2017 - Former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Gladys Boss Shollei, has said that she is qualified for any political or public office despite facing charges of looting billions from the Judiciary.





In a press briefing in Eldoret on Thursday , Shollei who is vying for the Uasin Gishu Women Representative seat also denied fresh charges related to irregular payments for the construction of Mavoko Law Courts and said she was clean.





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had threatened to bar Shollei from..



