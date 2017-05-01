Gatundu’s bad boy MOSES KURIA attacks WETANGULA badly and dumps him in the toilet literally

..your Presidential ambitions and handed over the mantle to Joshua.





Nothing new or odd for a Moses to hand over to a Joshua.





Then they promised you a goat gizzard in the name of Deputy Premier CS or whatever that non-existence nonsense means.





Then they sent you to defend your senatorial seat.





Now they have also cleared Boniface Wayne Nyongesa to run against you on an ODM ticket.





Jameni. Raila gives direct ticket to Kidero, Orengo even Tom Kajwang but still sends someone to vie against you.





And you still call yourself principal? Pengine wa Sirisia Girls School,” Kuria wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



