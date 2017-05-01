GAME OVER! UHURU/ RUTO’s block all foreign donors from funding RAILA ODINGA’s NASA.

...resolved to block foreign companies/ donors from funding Raila Odinga’s campaigns.





The meeting happened even as NASA’s presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was in Jerusalem and was reportedly meeting potential campaign financiers.





However, despite the threat, ODM’s national treasurer, Timothy Bosire, said NASA has enough money to fund its campaigns and they will not be cowed by the Jubilee Government’s threats.





“We will accept help from our friends abroad as long as it is done within the law.”





“Whether such help comes or not, we are sure to mount one of the best-financed and organised campaigns in this part of the world,” said Bosire.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



