Forget UHURU’s 90 bob unga, RAILA says he will reduce it to sh50 of elected President in August

Sunday May 21, 2017 - Even as Kenyans breathed a sigh of relief over the subsidized unga which is now retailing at sh90 for a 2kg packet thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, things may even be rosy for Kenyans if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is elected President come the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Raila, who is the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, trashed Uhuru/ Ruto’s subsidized unga saying he will do better if elected.





He promised to..



