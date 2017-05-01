Forget about MERU votes, they all belong to UHURU/ RUTO - WAITITU tells RAILA ODINGA.

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant, Ferdinand Waititu, has told National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to forget about Meru community votes because they belong to President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Addressing his supporters in Kiambu town on Monday , Waititu said that speculations going round that NASA will harvest votes in Mt Kenya are false and misleading.





Waititu, who goes by the moniker Baba Yao in social circles, claimed that NASA has nothing to offer Kenyans and should not expect any votes in Mt Kenya and other regions across the country.





“NASA will..



