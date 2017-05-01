Forget about KIKUYU support in 2022, you are messing us up including WAIGURU! KIKUYUs tell RUTO.

Thursday May 25, 2017 - A prominent Jubilee Party Senator has urged Deputy President William Ruto to forget about the Kikuyu community’s support in 2022.





Ruto is banking on the Kikuyu community’s support to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





But addressing a Press Conference in Nairobi on Thursday , nominated Jubilee Senator, Paul Njoroge, said Ruto should stop deceiving himself that he will get Kikuyu community support in...



