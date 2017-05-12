FISI HATARI!! Churchill Show’s MC JESSY divorcing his wife for this S3XY actress (PHOTOs)

Friday, May 12, 2017 - Churchill Show’s funnyman, MC Jessy, is no longer hiding his affair with petite actress and radio presenter, Nancy Wanjiku, better known as Shix Kapienga.





The two have been rumored to be lovers for sometime but it is now official.





Jessy, whose real name is Jasper Muthomi is married with one kid but is in the process of getting a divorce.





Mc Jessy recently flew Shix to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and the chemistry between them is undeniable.





