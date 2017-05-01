Finance Manager Job in Kenya - NGO

International Rescue Committee

Job Purpose / Objective: The Financial Manager has overall responsibility for the finance and sub-grant functions for the country program.

The Finance Manager- responsibilities include internal control, field office monitoring & control, reconciliation and verification of payment, staff training & capacity building functions.

Key Responsibilities

1. Sub – Grants Management

· Reconcile sub-grant financial reports

· Review sub-grant financial reports from field office and provide feedback as necessary

· Prepare sub-grant reconciliations for Program and Finance review and sign off

· Review sub grantee cash requests

· Manage and track, with IRC field finance staff, all sub-grant budgets and obligations

· Inform the Sub grant finance controller of major budget fluctuations, significant overspending or under spending

· Liaise with IRC Field Finance Staff to ensure completeness, correctness and accuracy of sub-grantee financial reports

· Liaise with local CBOs and INGOs

· Liaise with IRC Financial Controller and IRC Headquarters in regards to any sub-grant reconciliation or payment request as necessary

· Conduct pre-award assessments of new sub grantees

· Responsible for conducting financial and general compliance monitoring visits for sub grantees

· Prepare monitoring reports and compliance work plans after each monitoring visit.

· Coordinate, prepare for and conduct financial and compliance trainings and follow-up training for IRC field finance staff and sub-grantees

· Work with Senior Sub grant Officer to ensure that all logistical arrangements for CBO/NGO training workshops are made and confirmed in a timely manner

· Liaise with the partnership manager in identifying gaps for capacity building of the partners

· Follow up on pre-assessment reviews to determine capacity needs of sub-grantees and oversee sub-grant reporting and undertake verification of reported expenditure

· Review the Cash request of sub grants and ensure timely transfer of funds and review of sub-grant advanced amounts versus expenditures reported

2. Budgets development, Operating budget update and, Donor Reports

· Working with program staff to prepare grant budgets to support new proposals or realignments to ensure adequate coverage of country operating costs and NY direct and indirect costs.

· Assisting in the development and preparation of cost allocation processes for overarching costs that comply with donor regulations on allowable costs.

· Operating budget – Working on the formulation of annual operating budgets, operating budget reforecast. Review operating budgets of the allocated filed sites.

· Update quarterly CO operating budget and advise the outcome to the finance controller

· Attend assigned Grant Opening and Closing Meetings for all Field Office

· Preparation of donor financial reports as per the donor agreements & contracts and ensuring donor regulations are adhered to for all aspects of the operations

· Active participation in Nairobi BvAs review meeting and providing feedback on all finance related action points and Closely monitor all grants to ensure that no grants are overspent or under spent through checking of over/under expenditure on the Budget vs. Actuals prepared by the Finance Officer

· Review of actual vs. budget results to ensure maximum utilization of budgeted amounts and to provide recommendations for realignments as required.

· Ensure that BvAs are provided to relevant parties on time and accurately by the 15th of every month.

· Supervisor the senior finance office budget & compliance for timely submission

· Be a focal person for assigned grant reporting and budget development.

· Submit accurate and timely donors report to relevant staffs

3. Training & Staff Management

· Develops and implements a training program for the country’s international and national finance staff to ensure staff development and minimize IRC’s exposure when staff are absent or depart.

· Maintains current job descriptions for all positions within the finance group.

· Ensures comprehensive and constructive performance reviews are completed on a timely basis and facilitates discussion of performance and career options with all country finance staff.

· Oversees training and technical support to country program, logistics and administrative staff for skills improvement in the areas of accounting, reporting and internal control.

4. Field office monitoring & reporting

· Prepare a standard field visit schedule and conduct field visit

· Prepare field monitoring report and update finance controller the visit

· Asses field office internal control system and advise FC if any gap

5. Document Management

· Review internal system of record retention to ensure compliance with IRC policy

· Ensure maintenance of uniform standards for documentation; including forms, support documents etc for partners file

· Ensure sufficient procedures for retention of documents; proper and systematic filing for ease of access;

· Control access to financial records to authorized staff only.

Key Result Areas

Strengthen and maintain the integrity of finance systems, ensuring smooth financial operations for supporting program work, updating and generating timely financial information to the management, donors, partners and other organizational levels.



