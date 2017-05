Field Officer Job in Kenya

Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) is a Christian not-for-profit organisation registered as a Trust of the ecumenical partnership of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK). MEDS was started in 1986 with the core mandate of providing reliable, quality, affordable essential medicines, medical supplies, capacity building, quality control and other pharmaceutical services guided by Christian and professional values.