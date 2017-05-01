Field Officer Job in Kenya

Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) is a Christian not-for-profit organisation registered as a Trust of the ecumenical partnership of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK). MEDS was started in 1986 with the core mandate of providing reliable, quality, affordable essential medicines, medical supplies, capacity building, quality control and other pharmaceutical services guided by Christian and professional values.

Field Officer

Responsibilities

· To provide sales, marketing as well as other client support services for business growth and collect debts promptly.

· Schedule field activities for efficient resource utilization so as to achieve set monthly and annual sales targets.

· Analyse sales patterns and product utilization trends in order to identify pertinent issues and organize marketing interventions to improve sales performance.

· Visit customers to build relationships and identify their needs.

· Conduct market intelligence for benchmarking

· Follow up customer concerns for customer satisfaction.

· Collect debts promptly to improve liquidity

· Provide complete, accurate and timely management reports to ensure improved service delivery and increased business growth.

Qualifications

· Degree in business related field

· Diploma in Pharmacy or Clinical Laboratory or Nursing (KRCHN) or Clinical Medicine and registered with a relevant professional body.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Valid driving licence with at least 3 years continuous driving experience.

· Five years’ experience in a pharmaceutical supply chain out of which two years are in marketing of pharmaceutical products or laboratory or surgical and medical supplies.

· A high degree of professionalism and integrity.

How to apply

Interested candidates can visit MEDS website www.meds.or.ke for detailed job specifications and requirements and send application as well as detailed CV to:

Human Resources Manager

email address: hr@meds.or.ke

Closing date: Friday 19th May 2017. Only candidates shortlisted for interview will be contacted.