F**** you Kenyans - KABOGO’s son breathes fire after Kiambu residents humiliated his dad.

Alvin Kabogo, the son of out-going Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has shown Kenyans the middle finger after his father was humiliated by Kiambu residents.





Kabogo was defeated by Waititu with a wide margin in the just concluded Jubilee Nominations.





Kiambu County residents decided to send Kabogo home for being proud and arrogant.

He had a habit of insulting women.





Alvin is not a happy man after his father was humiliated in the ballot during the hotly contested nominations.





He shared a photo on Instagram saying, “F**** Kenyans.”





Check this out.