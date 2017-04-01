F**** you Kenyans - KABOGO’s son breathes fire after Kiambu residents humiliated his dad.Entertainment News 19:03
Alvin Kabogo, the son of out-going Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has shown Kenyans the middle finger after his father was humiliated by Kiambu residents.
Kabogo was defeated by Waititu with a wide margin in the just concluded Jubilee Nominations.
Kiambu County residents decided to send Kabogo home for being proud and arrogant.
He had a habit of insulting women.
Alvin is not a happy man after his father was humiliated in the ballot during the hotly contested nominations.
He shared a photo on Instagram saying, “F**** Kenyans.”
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST