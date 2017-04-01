Extreme Engineering: This amazing Monorail in Japan makes the SGR look like a toy. (VIDEO)

This mind-blowing monorail system in Osaka Japan makes Kenya’s hyped Standard Gauge Railway look like a toy.

A monorail is just like any railway – except that it uses just one rail instead of a pair of rails.

While this is a common sight in Asia and Europe, the monorail running in Osaka is one of the busiest in the world. It averages with 130,000 passengers per day.

Well, we have a long way to go.

Watch the engineering wonder below.

