Extreme Engineering: This amazing Monorail in Japan makes the SGR look like a toy. (VIDEO)

This mind-blowing monorail system in Osaka Japan makes Kenya’s hyped Standard Gauge Railway look like a toy.
A monorail is just like any railway – except that it uses just one rail instead of a pair of rails.
While this is a common sight in Asia and Europe, the monorail running in Osaka is one of the busiest in the world. It averages with 130,000 passengers per day.
Well, we have a long way to go.
Watch the engineering wonder below.
