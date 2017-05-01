EXPOSED! The lucky man who has been enjoying SHEBESH after SONKO pulled out - Hubby doesn’t know

..illicit affair with Shebesh to get favours from Jubilee Party.





He said he lost in the recent primaries because of Rachael Shebesh.





It is also rumored that Shebesh sponsored Ndung’u to build a high-end club in Nairobi as a result of their affair.





And to back up his story, Mwangi claimed that in the infamous 2014 clash between Governor Evans Kidero and Shebesh, where the Governor slapped her, Ndung’u literally took the bullet for the irresistible Shebesh as he closely shielded her from Kidero’s fist of fury.





However, Ndung’u has denied ever having s3x or illicit affair with Shebesh, terming the allegations as mere propaganda.





“I don’t have anything with Shebesh, and the club which people say she sponsored me to build is mine,” Ndung’u said.





