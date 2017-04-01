Exposed! It’s CS KAIMENYI’s daughter who ordered rogue cops to lob teargas into a neigbour’s house.

Around 9 pm sunday night, a neighbour at our homestead came banging the gate complaining of high music. We were in a family gathering with few friends watching f ootball. This lady by the name EVA KAIMENYI a daughter to CS KAIMENYI also a magistrate of makadara law court demanded for people to leave the house and the TV be switched off.





When we tried to explain to her that the volume is not much, she stated that her word was final and that was a last warning. After 30 mins, we heard people knocking the gate.





We went out and sorted the issue with them since they also found less noise. Just after settling with the uniformed police officers, we saw someone at our door. This was Kayole Deputy OCS Daniel Nyakako with fully combat team dressed as if they were heading for a riot or armed robber.





He had jumped over the gate and insisted we open the gate coz they are under instructions to arrest everyone hence they started throwing teargas canisters with no regards of the kids sleeping in the house(some less than 2 yrs) and a pregnant woman in the same house.

We went out to tell the new team of police officers that some -one has fainted only to be arrested and beaten.





We were then put in a landcruiser and taken to Kayole police station where we were detained till yesterday evening.





This is really unfair for police officer especially a senior officer in police force whom we pay through our taxes to use such force in a private house where no one was armed.





This is a house suited for a gated community with over 100 residents and no other neighbour complained of any noise.





Infact, the neighbours were left in shock .