EXPOSED! Here’s a female gangster from Kayole alleged to be the Manager of Gaza Gang (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, 17 May 2017 - The dreaded Gaza Gang from Kayole that consists of teenage criminals has been terrorizing residents and committing various crimes around Eastlands.





Young ladies are being recruited into the lethal gang and given guns to commit crime.





We have come across photos of a lady called Marsha Minaj, who is the manager of Gaza gang in Kayole.





She is a friend to Clea, the s3xy lady who was recently shot dead while commiting some crime near Ruai.





She has been bragging how she is untouchable.





Flying squad malizeni hii jambazi.





See her photos in the next page



