EXPLOSIVE! RAILA to expose mother of all scandals by UHURU/ RUTO next week - You will be shocked

Saturday May 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has promised to release a dossier on a mega corruption scandal by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration next week.





Addressing ODM aspirants in Nairobi County who participated in the recently concluded party primaries, Raila said that he has a dossier on the mother of all corruption scandals orchestrated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





He noted that the..



