EXPLOSIVE! RAILA to expose mother of all scandals by UHURU/ RUTO next week - You will be shocked

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:38

Saturday May 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has promised to release a dossier on a mega corruption scandal by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration next week.

Addressing ODM aspirants in Nairobi County who participated in the recently concluded party primaries, Raila said that he has a dossier on the mother of all corruption scandals orchestrated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

He noted that the..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno