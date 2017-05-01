EXPLOSIVE! RAILA to expose mother of all scandals by UHURU/ RUTO next week - You will be shocked

..current Jubilee Government has been riddled with too many corruption scandals and thus the dwindling popularity.





“We have had the Eurobond scandal, NYS scandal, the Afya House scandal and lately the maize scandal, which has blown the price of unga beyond the reach of many Kenyans,” Raila said.





The former PM noted that the dossier on the mega scandal he will release next week will shock the entire nation, including Jubilee supporters, and will automatically thrust him to power in August.





However, Raila did not give the details of the scandal in question.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



