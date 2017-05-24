Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Executive Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:38
Industry: Manufacturing
Salary: 80k – 120k
Our client is one of the leading plastics manufacturing companies in the region.
They seek to hire a competent and well organised Executive Assistant to provide high level support to the senior staff.
Responsibilities
· Coordinate the day to day smooth running of the Chief Finance and Operating Officer, Group Financial Controller and Group Technical Manager.
· Deal with senior staff employee leaves and requests, overseeing the workload timelines are being met, booking of air tickets, typing adhoc reports given from time to time.
· Administering and helping maintain sites such as BOX, GOOGLE DRIVE
· Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments for the management staff assigned
· Prioritize and follow up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the executives, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action (in consultation with the executives as appropriate)
· Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invite of the CEO or other Senior Staff to track and manage agreed deliverables
· Diary management to include arranging meetings/video conferences, conference calls in multiple countries, booking conferences etc.
· Organizing extensive travel itineraries and visas.
· Regularly checking and dealing with emails especially when the CFOO is traveling.
· Screening telephone calls and assisting and delegating, as appropriate.
· Building and maintaining rapport with the internal as well as external PA’s, staff etc.
· Managing the office petty cash for minor office purchasing.
· Organizing and storing confidential documents and paperwork and computer based information.
· Various ad hoc administrative tasks to include expenses, photocopying, printing and scanning.
· Other duties and responsibilities as assigned
Qualifications
· Degree in Business Administration, Project Management or related field
· 3 -4 years experience in similar position
· IT savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office and project management tools
· Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information
· Effective communication skills, both written and verbal
· Excellent organizational and coordination skills
· Strong sense of initiative
· Excellent interpersonal skills
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Executive Assistant – Manufacturing) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Wednesday 24th May, 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the shortlisting process.