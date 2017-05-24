Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Title: Executive Assistant – Manufacturing

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: 80k – 120k

Our client is one of the leading plastics manufacturing companies in the region.

They seek to hire a competent and well organised Executive Assistant to provide high level support to the senior staff.

Responsibilities

· Coordinate the day to day smooth running of the Chief Finance and Operating Officer, Group Financial Controller and Group Technical Manager.

· Deal with senior staff employee leaves and requests, overseeing the workload timelines are being met, booking of air tickets, typing adhoc reports given from time to time.

· Administering and helping maintain sites such as BOX, GOOGLE DRIVE

· Managing an active calendar of meetings and appointments for the management staff assigned

· Prioritize and follow up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the executives, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature and determine the appropriate course of action (in consultation with the executives as appropriate)

· Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invite of the CEO or other Senior Staff to track and manage agreed deliverables

· Diary management to include arranging meetings/video conferences, conference calls in multiple countries, booking conferences etc.

· Organizing extensive travel itineraries and visas.

· Regularly checking and dealing with emails especially when the CFOO is traveling.

· Screening telephone calls and assisting and delegating, as appropriate.

· Building and maintaining rapport with the internal as well as external PA’s, staff etc.

· Managing the office petty cash for minor office purchasing.

· Organizing and storing confidential documents and paperwork and computer based information.

· Various ad hoc administrative tasks to include expenses, photocopying, printing and scanning.

· Other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications

· Degree in Business Administration, Project Management or related field

· 3 -4 years experience in similar position

· IT savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office and project management tools

· Discreet individual, able to handle highly confidential and sensitive information

· Effective communication skills, both written and verbal

· Excellent organizational and coordination skills

· Strong sense of initiative

· Excellent interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Executive Assistant – Manufacturing) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Wednesday 24th May, 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the shortlisting process.