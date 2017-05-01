Ex-Classic 105’s CIKU MUIRURI schools ABISAI on how to spend his Sh221M SportPesa windfall.

..house. Where? Lavington? A nice town house will set him back Sh 45 million. Perhaps he may go to Buru Buru. You can buy a house there for 8 million but remember what I told you earlier? Double the salary, double the spending. He will want the leafy suburbs. So 45 million gone, we are down to Sh 109,000,000.





Then you have to furnish this beautiful townhouse. Off to Odds and Ends/Furniture Palace or anywhere you’ve seen billboards all your life and you’re excited you can finally walk in there and buy the store. Drop 3 million on the modest side. Now you need a car. Pick up a Range Rover for 22 million. Why bother with second hand? The comprehensive insurance on this annually will set him back Sh 1m.





Visit Little Red and buy yourself some tailored suits, shoes and silk ties. Another Sh 1m.

Then your relatives and friends check in for their pound of flesh. Buy mom and dad a house and a farm. Another 20 million gone. Give siblings and extended family 10 million or so. They’ll keep coming back by the way.





Where are we now? Down to 47 million. And we haven’t done costs for the academy yet. We haven’t taken into account the booze, the travel (probably to watch soccer matches live in Europe) and mad spending one will do when hit by a windfall. Food for thought – People win this kind of money in US dollars all the time in lotteries and still manage to blow it all. In USD equals what this guy won multiplied by 100. And they blow it in just a few years.

My point? Relax, my friend. Once you realize it’s not that much cash, you won’t go crazy. If you want to build a sports facility, make it a business and give scholarships to talented, under privileged kids. But most people who attend should pay for the facilities, it’s just not practical to have it all free.





Don’t buy a house in Lavington. If you want to live there, rent a place. Instead use that 45 million to build flats in Komarock and collect rent. Hell, you can buy the building you were living in.





Ask family and friends for viable business plans that you can invest in. If you give them fishing rods, they won’t keep coming to you for fish. And if they come up with good proposals, your investments in these ventures will also make you cash.





Finally, buy the Range Rover. Buy the clothes. Watch a Champions League and World Cup final live. Why not? Screw it, you won 200 million. You need something to show for it. ???? ???? ????





Good luck.





