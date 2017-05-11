Ex-Classic 105’s CIKU MUIRURI schools ABISAI on how to spend his Sh221M SportPesa windfall.

Thursday, May 11, 2017 - Ever since Samuel Abisai won the mouth-watering Sh221M by correctly predicting 17 games in SportPesa Jackpot, Kenyans have been advising him on how to put the loot into good use.





Former Radio queen, Ciku Muiruri is the latest ‘financial expert’ to advise the 28-year old and below is the breakdown.





So a young man won Sh 221 million betting on football. I won’t lecture young people on the perils of gambling – In many cases it’s a disease just as serious as alcoholism but that’s a story for another day. This guy won this money on his second try (hardly a serial gambler), just one lucky bugger.





But the thing is Sh 221 million sounds like a lot of money but it really isn’t. Have you ever gotten a new job and gotten double your previous salary? You find that after a few months you are still waiting for the end of month in much the same way as you did with the previous salary. Why? Simply because of demand and supply. The more supply you have of cash, the greater your demand for things and possessions that you never bothered with before.





Let me break down this money for you. 30 per cent of 221 million goes to KRA. Our friend who has never paid taxes in his life (he was under the tax threshold) all of a sudden, is introduced to Caesar who takes his portion and leaves him with Sh 154, 700,000.

Then, he says he want to build a soccer academy.





This is not for profit but to give back to the society in his hometown of Kakamega. That’s nice and noble but what does he know about running an academy? People sometimes make the mistake of thinking their passion for something is sufficient to maintain a viable operation. But has he really considered the cost implications? You don’t merely buy land, put up a few goal posts and you’re done. You need cones, footballs, bibs, hurdles, stepladders, uniforms, goal nets, whistles, changing rooms). In addition to the start up funds, you have facility operations costs (Who will maintain the grounds, pay land rates etc).





Then you have facility management costs (Administrator, accounts, you need to hire professionals to train these boys – football coaches and assistants, a sports physiotherapist). You will have facility marketing costs to spread the word (The last thing one wants is to walk into a sports facility that’s eerily quiet except for the buzz of lights and the sound of one or two athletes). All this will cost money. A lot of it. The worst part is that it is recurrent expenditure with no money coming in seeing as it’s a philanthropic exercise. Before we even cost this – Let’s look at some of the other stuff he will be doing.





He will move out of Komarock. Probably buy a…



