ERIC OMONDI’s S3XY LOVER faces the wrath of Kenyans after she did this to monkeys (VIDEO)

Friday, May 5, 2017 - Eric Omondi’s s3xy lover, Chantal Grazioli, has come under fire from Kenyans on social media after she posted a video of herself teasing monkeys with bananas at an undisclosed animal pen.





While the Italian beauty thought it was funny toying with the poor animals by placing a banana behind a glass window, some Kenyans didn’t find the humor in the video and told her off.





Eric captioned the video Eric captioned the clip:





“Woiyeee @miss.chanty it’s enough givethem woiyee Lakini wasikuzoe”









Below are some of the comments from infuriated people.





skittahlop wrote: “Ata wewe utafanyiwa ivo na Mungu”





fabu_001: “Aki woiye”





rizteb: “Imagine you are hungry and someone is taunting you with food like that haki woishe kahurumie tu”





dantezkm: “Acha kutesa wanyama”





amdomar: “This is not funny ericko… shame on u”





mutaiangela: ” “This isn’t funny





v.wambui: “Not funny”





chriss_egadwa: “Not fun plz mature enough, they are angry,why are apetizing them.”





edd_eddy13: “She should be arrested and charged ” Animal right activist”





seniornyambo: “Naona unacheza na cousin wako”





judykiman: “Surely …this is bad”





triz_cherorot: “This is heartbreaking-really? Sickening”





imnaomimurrey: “Not funny at all….”





fayguapa: “Not funny at all, what an idiot of a girlfriend you have. And you @ericomondi happy about it so sickening”





mmbandoa: “But why!?? so she enjoyed? Real?? i can’t handle”





dickson.sang: “F*ck ,childish why do have to do that to innocent animal. I didn’t even finish watching that crap.”





mitchtenzie: “Acha ujinga.”



