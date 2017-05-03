ERIC OMONDI’s S3XY LOVER faces the wrath of Kenyans after she did this to monkeys (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Media News 07:35
Friday, May 5, 2017 - Eric Omondi’s s3xy lover, Chantal Grazioli, has come under fire from Kenyans on social media after she posted a video of herself teasing monkeys with bananas at an undisclosed animal pen.
While the Italian beauty thought it was funny toying with the poor animals by placing a banana behind a glass window, some Kenyans didn’t find the humor in the video and told her off.
Eric captioned the video Eric captioned the clip:
“Woiyeee @miss.chanty it’s enough givethem woiyee Lakini wasikuzoe”
Below are some of the comments from infuriated people.
skittahlop wrote: “Ata wewe utafanyiwa ivo na Mungu”
fabu_001: “Aki woiye”
rizteb: “Imagine you are hungry and someone is taunting you with food like that haki woishe kahurumie tu”
dantezkm: “Acha kutesa wanyama”
amdomar: “This is not funny ericko… shame on u”
mutaiangela: “This isn’t funny ”
v.wambui: “Not funny”
chriss_egadwa: “Not fun plz mature enough, they are angry,why are apetizing them.”
edd_eddy13: “She should be arrested and charged ” Animal right activist”
seniornyambo: “Naona unacheza na cousin wako”
judykiman: “Surely …this is bad”
triz_cherorot: “This is heartbreaking-really? Sickening”
imnaomimurrey: “Not funny at all….”
fayguapa: “Not funny at all, what an idiot of a girlfriend you have. And you @ericomondi happy about it so sickening”
mmbandoa: “But why!?? so she enjoyed? Real?? i can’t handle”
dickson.sang: “F*ck ,childish why do have to do that to innocent animal. I didn’t even finish watching that crap.”
mitchtenzie: “Acha ujinga.”