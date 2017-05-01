ERIC OMONDI is back with his madness and this one will leave you in stitches (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 18, 2017 - Celebrated comedian Eric Omondi has finally released his highly anticipated webisode of how to be Joho and it is hilarious.





Following the success of his previous episode, How to be Donald Trump, the lanky funnyman took on Sultan Joho and he nailed it.





Eric has been pushing his boundaries and thinking outside the box and it seems to be paying off from the number of views he is getting on the tube.





Watch the video below.



