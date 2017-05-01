Enumerator Job in Kenya - Data Collection Officer

Geo.Appsmith is a fast growing location intelligence company based in Nairobi, Kenya. We design, develop and deploy location based applications.

We also offer consulting services to our clients. We have a team of specialists who enjoy helping clients leverage the power of geographic information to derive meaningful insights from spatial data.

We continue to support individuals, organizations and communities to understand and experience the full power of Geo-information, data, apps and maps.

We are currently working with iNaturalist on a Biodiversity Mapping Project (Validation of Global Terrestrial Map- data of birds, mammals, amphibians and other taxa).

The objective is to record, organize and share the validated information by providing GIS-ready datasets.

The ultimate product will be a fully developed annotated mobile app and web map to augment naturalistic observations. See a prototype of the the map app here.

Role of Enumerator (Data Collection Officer)

· Accurately capture data (gps location of observed species, text info, media/audio/photo, codes, other data) on electronic data collection tools.

· Adhere to all data collection protocols during data collection activities

· Timely submission of information to the central database and full support to field supervisors.

· Should be ready to take any other duty as may be assigned by the supervisors

Qualifications of Enumarator

· Bachelors Degree (Preferably a BSc. Degree in Environmental science, GIS, Geography, Wildlife, Forestry, Natural Resources or Related field).

· Experience in using GPS and other GIS tools will be added advantage.

· Experience in mobile data collection tools (e.g ODK, Survey CTO,etc) will be an added advantage.

· Available for training (22nd to 24th, May 2017)and deployment thereafter for a duration of 3 months.

· Available to travel to various remote parts of the country.

· Ability to interact with various communities at ease.

How to Apply

contact@geoappsmith.com marking the subject as “Enumerator”. Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV tomarking the subject as “Enumerator”.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 19th, May 2017.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.