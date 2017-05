Tuesday, 23 May 2017 - A wannabe socialite from Nairobi has shared crazy photos online to look for publicity. - A wannabe socialite from Nairobi has shared crazy photos online to look for publicity.





The photos that she shared shows off her n@k3d derriere that is shaped like a pumpkin.





This shows you how some ladies are desperate for attention.





Just look at these photos in the next page