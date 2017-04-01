End of an Era: NICK ODHIAMBO quits Classic 105 after a decade - Reveals his next move.

Nick Odhiambo aka Prof. Bamba has left classic 105 after a decade at the Radio Africa owned station.





The multi-talented radio presenter has been hosting the drive show #LarryNickAndFriends alongside Larry Asego.





Confirming his exit, his co-host, Larry shared a photo with a caption:





“Wishing my brother all the best as he takes the next set of challenges. Uko tu sawaaaa Take care of him when he gets there.”





During his time at Radio Africa, Nick secure major voice-over deals for products like Bamba TV, XYZ show, among others.





Sources intimate that Nick is headed to Royal Media services’ Hot 96.





Hot 96 are spending top dollar to poach the crème de la crème in the industry and Nick seems to be their second hunt after luring comedian Jalang’o from Radio Maisha recently.





