Emotional send off for 33 pupils who perished in a grisly road accident last weekend (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 09, 2017 - A somber mood engulfed the Shekh Abeid Stadium in Arusha where thousands turned up to pay their last respects to 33 pupils, two teachers and a driver who perished in a grisly road accident in Karatu, Tanzania, last weekend.





Tanzania’s Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, was among mourners at the packed stadium and promised the Government will meet burial expenses of the deceased.





Kenya’s Education CS, Dr.Fred Matiangi, was in attendance to deliver a condolence message from President Uhuru Kenyatta following the tragic school bus accident





