Tuesday May 9, 2017 - It appears Western Kenya is now fully behind the candidature of National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga. - It appears Western Kenya is now fully behind the candidature of National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





This is after Luhya leaders banned a section of Jubilee politicians from setting foot in Western for disrespecting Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula.





The two are....