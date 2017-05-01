Don't vote for independent candidates, they are not part of us - RAILA tells NASA supporters

Monday May 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has asked his supporters not to vote for independent candidates during the August 8 th General Elections.





Speaking in Rarieda on Saturday during the funeral service of the late Mama Gladys Amollo, mother to Rarieda ODM parliamentary candidate, Otiende Amollo, and nominated Senator, Elizabeth Ongoro, Raila said the move will boost his Presidency after the August polls when he collects 25 percent of elected leaders in majority of the 47 Counties.





The former Premier reminded voters that it is...



