Don’t vandalise SGR! RAILA ODINGA tells his supporters and boasts that it is his project with KIBAKI

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has urged Kenyans not to vandalise the newly constructed Standard Gauge Railway that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday .





Speaking on Wednesday at ODM headquarters in Nairobi, Raila welcomed the 'Madaraka Express' services and urged his supporters not to vandalise the railway line because it is beneficial even in opposition strongholds.





Raila also thanked the..



