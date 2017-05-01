Don’t make a mistake of voting for RAILA ODINGA on August 8th! The MAASAI community told.Politics 08:52
Thursday May 25, 2017 - Narok Governor, Samuel Ole Tunai, has pleaded with the Maasai community not to vote for National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during the August 8th polls.
Speaking in Narok town on Wednesday, Tunai urged residents to instead back President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid, noting that they stand to gain a lot under the Jubilee administration.
He further noted that he can never be comfortable with a Raila presidency, saying that Uhuru is..
