Don’t make a mistake of voting for RAILA ODINGA on August 8th! The MAASAI community told.

Thursday May 25, 2017 - Narok Governor, Samuel Ole Tunai, has pleaded with the Maasai community not to vote for National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during the August 8 th polls.





Speaking in Narok town on Wednesday , Tunai urged residents to instead back President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid, noting that they stand to gain a lot under the Jubilee administration.





He further noted that he can never be comfortable with a Raila presidency, saying that Uhuru is..



