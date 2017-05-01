Don’t expect any endorsement from us - Party tells UHURU & faults others who have endorsed him

Monday May 22, 2017 - In the wake of several political parties endorsing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid towards the August election, Ford Asili, which is now re-branded as Ford, has taken a different turn.





This is after it vowed never to endorse Uhuru or even Raila Odinga for the Presidency come August.





Speaking yesterday, Ford Asili Secretary General, Njeru Kathagu, announced that his party will not endorse any Presidential candidate.





He said neither Jubilee nor..



