Don’t employ this maid from Busia in your house, What she did is evil (See her PHOTOs carefully).

Tuesday, 16 May 2017 - This lady from Busia kidnapped her employer’s kid after staying in the house for just one week.





The kid was found in Nairobi (Stage Ya Bungoma) but the maid managed to escape.





Employ her at your own risk.





This is how she was exposed and see her photos carefully.





“This girl came to my friends house as a house girl last wk n she said she is from Busia yesterday she kidnapped the child she was looking after in the morn..Thank God mtoto amepatikana.she was found at Nrb stage ya Bungoma around 6p.m”

See her photos in the next page



