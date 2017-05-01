Don’t be conned by the likes of Gakuyo, this is what it takes to own a piece of land in Kenya

There have been complaints on this page on people buying land but not receiving the title deed from the seller. In the spirit of buyer beware, allow me to take the members through the legal process of acquiring land in Kenya.





Firstly, it is not the seller's onus to process the title deed for the buyer. That should be done by the buyer himself or through his Lawyer.





Before acquiring a piece of Land, there are some pre-requisites which you need to adhere to so that the land you buy is legitimate and you don't end up losing your hard earned cash.

Below, I will take you step by step on the process you need to follow to acquire land. In every land deal, It is highly recommended that you use a Lawyer. It is costly but safest. BY ALL MEANS NEVER CUT CORNERS.





1. Conduct a site visit





Identify the piece of land that you wish to purchase and ensure that the beacons of the land are clearly marked. Keep in mind that in ancestral land there may be no beacons. The beacons give a clearer vision of the shape and size of the land and its actual boundaries.





2. Perform an official search





Your lawyer then performs a land search in Kenya at the District Lands Office or the Ministry of Lands (Ardhi House). To perform the Search, you will need a copy of the title deed of the land and you must fill the search application form and attach the title. You pay Kshs 500.





4. Search at the county office - This one helps to unearth any unpaid land rates which should be factored in the purchase price.





5. Obtain two land maps.



These ones are obtained from Survey of Kenya after buying Kshs 300. One map is usually drawn to scale, and the other one is an overview of the lands adjacent to the one you want to buy.





6. Ground verification



Once you have obtained the maps, you should visit the land together with a surveyor to verify the dimensions.





7. Preparation of the sale agreement



Once you have verified the authenticity of the land, a sale agreement is then prepared by the sellers Lawyer.





8.Preparation of the…



