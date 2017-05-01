Done Deal! RAILA headed for landslide win as KAMBAs do this to UHURU even after promising them heaven

Saturday May 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, could be headed for a landslide victory in the August General Election after the Kamba community vowed to vote for him to the last man.





Led by Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who is also the NASA running mate, Kamba leaders said they will deliver the region’s votes as a bloc to Raila Odinga come August 8th.





The leaders said they..



