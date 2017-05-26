DONALD TRUMP pushes NATO leaders aside to stand in front for a PHOTO (CRAZY VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 08:25
Friday, May 26, 2017 - US President, Donald Trump, has caused a stir on social media after he appeared to push aside Prime Minister Dusko Markovic of Montenegro, to return to the front of the group at a ceremony marking the new NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Trump then seemed to ignore a handshake by a female NATO member.
Meanwhile, Barack Obama’s former white house photographer, Pete Souza, has taken a shot at Trump by…
