DISTURBING VIDEO! Here is the horrific moment a stuntman falls and get crushed by car.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - This disturbing video shows the moment a well known stuntman was crushed to death while performing at the well of death in India.





The biker identified as Jitu Singh stunting with another rider and two cars when the performance suddenly went wrong.





As he was performing a daredevil stunt, his bike hit a car being driven by one of his friends who regularly performs with him and the car lost balance and fell on Jitu, crushing him.





"Jitu was a...



