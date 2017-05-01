Disturbing PHOTOs! How Nairobi Water Company is supplying sewage water to city residents.

Thursday, 25 May 2017 - Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company is on the spot.





City residents are being poisoned with sewage water especially in Eastlands.





This is unhygienic and uncouth.





This is what a concerned city resident posted;





If you reside in Nairobi and get NWSCS (Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Services) water, please beware and be aware! They have resorted to supplying SEWER water that is dirty and smelly into residents' tanks. Worst part, they are nonchalant about it. So when you think cholera, typhoid etc...we know the aiders and abetters!!





See photos in the next page