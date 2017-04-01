Disturbing! Gunman who shot an elderly man and shared video on Facebook takes his own life (VIDEO)

A gunman who recorded himself killing an elderly man and posted the chilling video on Facebook, has taken his own life following a brief chase with police.





The man identified as Steve Stephens was driving his car in Cleveland USA when he came into a halt, called the old man and began asking him his age before shooting him.





“Found me somebody I’m going to kill, this guy right here, this old dude,” he is heard saying as he slows down. He then asks the old man to say his (Steve’s) ex-girlfriend’s name who apparently he was mad at.





After the shootings, he wrote on his Facebook timeline,





“Three years I spent with this b!tc# … I wish we never met.”





The man died on the spot as Stephens walks back to his car and drove off.





A 3-day manhunt was mounted but before he would be arrested, he pulled out a pistol and shot himself.





Watch the disturbing video by clicking the link below.









