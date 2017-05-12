Dispatch Clerk Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Dispatch Clerk

Industry: Renewable Energy

Salary: 20k – 25k

Location: Nairobi with frequent travel to remote areas

Our client manufactures and distributes solar products ranging from solar lights, home systems, and energy cooking stoves and also offer energy services in small shops in rural areas.

They seek to hire a Dispatch Clerk who will ensure proper handling of goods while on transit and timely delivery to clients.

Responsibilities

· Recording all dispatches to shop operators in order of kiosk, name, vehicle no, goods.

· Ensuring that shop operators are served with good quality and well packed goods and that they are served as per their order depending on availability of goods.

· Ensuring maintenance and filing of GRN’s (Goods Received Note) and Delivery notes.

· Ensuring FIFO systems are used to supply goods.

· Verifying each dispatched goods for shop according to type, quality and quantity.

· Ensuring that dispatch is done as per the standard operating procedures of the warehouse.

· Timely availability of quality and accurate data.

· Process and prepare delivery notes.

· Ensure GRN’s are prepared by shop operators and well signed.

· Liaise with the transporter in effecting deliveries on time.

· Arrangement of goods in the dispatch area.

· Follow loading packlist and delivery note while dispatching.

· Ensuring that the company vehicles are loaded on time for the day’s deliveries.

· Ensuring clearance of the Dispatch Area at the close of each day.

· Prepare any other necessary documents for dispatch.

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Business Management (Procurement and Supply Chain Management will be an added advantage)

· 1 year working experience

· Good communication skills

· Ability to load and offload heavy goods

· Positive attitude, reliable, honest and be a person of high integrity

· Ability to work under pressure in remote areas of Kenya

· Should have good organizational skills, accurate and pay attention to detail

· Ability to follow delivery procedures

· Willing to travel to remote areas.

How to Apply

vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 12th May 2017. If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Dispatch Clerk) tobefore 12th May 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted