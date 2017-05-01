Disbursement Clerk Jobs in Kenya

Disbursement Clerk

3 Months Contract

The African Development Bank, through its Agency Sheer Logic Management Consultants Ltd, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant Short Term position of a Disbursement Clerk.

Responsibilities

· Under the overall administrative supervision of the Director General, RDGE and daily supervision of the Country Program Officer and the Disbursement Assistant, the Team Assistant Disbursement Clerk will be responsible for the following tasks:

· Receive all disbursements requests submitted to RDGE and conduct preliminary review of applications to ensure completeness and highlight findings to the Disbursement Assistant;

· Scan and send disbursements applications for linking and scan and send contract documents for filing;

· Send all routine correspondence to PIUs including the monthly disbursement reports;

· Maintain at all times proper filing of all disbursement documents and managing disbursement documents in the archive’s as well as date records and reports related to disbursement;

· Assist to respond to questions from Task Team leaders and borrowers on disbursement related issues;

· Assist the Country Program Officer in compiling, collating and analyzing data on disbursements as well as in attending meetings with stakeholders and compiling minutes thereof.

· Draft clear and concise correspondent to borrowers on disbursement related issues for review by the Country Program Officer;

· Assist the Disbursement Assistant in verification of justifications to the special account;

· Assist in designing materials for disbursement trainings as per the specific training need of the PIU/PIT;

· Undertaking any other ad hoc functions of disbursement transaction processing or similar nature, as may be assigned

Qualifications

· At least a Bachelors’ Degree in Business Administration, Accountancy , Finance combined with professional qualification of at least CPA Level 2

· A minimum of five (5) years of relevant experience preferably in a large organization.

· Good understanding of basic general accounting concepts and principles, and their application

· Ability to plan and coordinate schedules in order to meet tight deadlines in a timely manner

· Good understanding of internal control concepts and business aptitude for figures and attention to detail

· Ability to work effectively in a team and function as an effective team member

· Ability to adopt to new policies, systems and processes in a timely manner

· Good client orientation, achieving results and problem solving

· Ability to communicate orally and in writing, in English. Knowledge of French will be considered an advantage.

· Proficiency in using advanced computer applications – Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and ability to learn and use new software/technology

How to Apply