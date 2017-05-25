Diamond mourns the death of tycoon IVAN, ex-husband of his LOVER, ZARI HASSAN, in a special way (LOOK)

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - Diamond Platinumz is among a host of celebrities to mourn the death of Ugandan businessman, Ivan Ssemwanga, who passed on in the wee hours of Wednesday





Diamond’s lover, Zarri Hassan, was married to Ivan and they have three sons together.





Ivan had been in ICU at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria where he was admitted with a stroke and has been in coma since then.





Zari broke the..



