Deputy Manager, Finance & Administration Job in Kenya (89-120K)

Deputy Manager, Finance & Administration

The Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) is a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency established via Government Financial Management Act in 2007, through Legal Notice no.147. and whose core mandate is to provide accessible and affordable credit to support Kenyan women start and/or expand businesses for wealth and employment creation.

HR/No: 3/2017: Deputy Manager, Finance & Administration Grade WEF 3 (1 Post)

Salary Scale: Ksh.89,748 x 4,487 – 94,235 x 4,712 – 98,947 x 4,947 – 103,894 x 5,195 – 109,089 x 5,454 – 114,543 x 5,727 – 120,270 p.m.

Responsibilities





· An officer at this level will report to the Finance and Administration Manager for coordinating resource allocations in line with the Fund’s policies.

· Oversight to commitment of funds and expenditure trends.

· Supervise staff under you and coordinate all operations of Finance &

· Administration department ensuring merchant payments are made on time.

· Mentor and coach staff.

· Coordinate resource allocations and budgetary control in line with Fund’s policies.

· Expenditure monitoring, review and forecasting.

· Prioritization of projects and activities for the purpose of financial reporting.

· Transfer of Mpesa collections to the collection account at least two working days before end of the month.

· Initiate reversals to Mpesa liaising with ICT on the same and reconciliation of the same.

· Maintenance of fixed asset register and tagging ensuring all assets are captured regularly.

· Preparation of Financial statements- Timeline.

· Verify all bank reconciliations including Mpesa and petty cash.

· Preparation of management reports monthly and quarterly as provided.

· Preparation of departmental work plan.

· Preparation of departmental budget and Institutional budget.

· Assist in liaison with Parent Ministry and other stakeholders.

· Respond to internal and External Audit querries.

Requirements for





For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

· Served in the Finance and Administration function for at least nine (9) years with at least three (3) years in a managerial position

· Masters degree in business administration (MBA), economics, finance, commerce or in a financial related discipline from a recognized university

· A Certified Public Accountant and Member of ICPA (K ) in good standing

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance

Competency required

· Analytical skills

· Integrity, transparency and accountability

· Leadership & Management skills

· Communication skills

· Sound knowledge of Financial management in the public sector

· Knowledge of computerized financial and accounting systems

How to apply

Applications clearly marked with the position reference and title and including a detailed CV, copies of academic certificates, professional qualifications, testimonials, day time telephone number, names and addresses of three professional referees should be delivered to the Fund by hand, courier or post so as to reach the address below on or before 29th May 2017.

The Chief Executive /Director

Women Enterprise Fund

11th Floor Social Security House Building Block A

Eastern Wing

P. O. Box 17126 -00100

NAIROBI.

Shortlisted applicants will be expected to provide details of their current salary and the following documents: Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Tax Compliance Certificate from KRA; Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Clearance from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Interested applicants who had previously submitted their applications for the above positions should re-apply.

Women Enterprise Fund is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.