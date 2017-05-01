Declaration Clerk Job Kenya

Declaration Clerk - Courier/Freight Services

Compensation: 15,000 Monthly Gross Salary.

Location: The role holder will be based on Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

An established and growing international courier and logistics company is looking to hire a Declaration Clerk to join their team.

Job Summary

The ideal candidate will be responsible for professionally carrying out customs declaration while observing utmost accuracy to avoid customs rejections and punitive measures and co-ordinate processing of customs clearance documentation.

Main Responsibilities

· Receive declaration/documentation instructions from clients/sales team

· Continuously monitor operations and guard against fraudulent

· Attain a seamless flow of all sea/Air freight documentation.

· Maintain an updated and effective contact with customs on all new regulations as well as reporting to the

· management on any changes in business procedures.

· Perform accurate and timely declaration upon receipt of all clearing documents from the operations manager to eliminate delays and avoid customs offences

· Liaising closely with internal departments to coordinate the import and export of goods.

· Coordination on all shipments including preparation of all documentation, working with shipping line, airlines, freight forwarders and inland carriers, providing updates, obtaining POD’s and charges, and performing all necessary data entry.

· Customer service to include initiating and follow-up with customers and carriers to resolve problems, answer questions, correspondence and reports

· Ensure compliance to all regulations regarding Imports and Exports.

· Follow up correspondence between various statutory bodies and the Company e.g. KRA, KEBS, KPA, etc. including resolving Customs related and entry issues.

· Be fully conversant with import and export laws and regulations. You will be expected to maintain your understanding and keep up-to-date with changes as they occur, so as to be able to advise customers on import and export restrictions, tariff systems, insurance requirements and all other customs related matters.

· Establish and maintain a good working relationship with customs office.

· Liaise with suppliers for timely shipments, follow up for documents to be received and goods cleared well in time to avoid late documentation charges and storage charges.

· Allocating the correct license depending on type of goods being imported.

· Ensuring all documents are received in time, confirms correctness of documents and that they are complete.

· Perform accurate and timely declaration upon receipt of all clearing documents from the client.

· To carry out any other duties that may be assigned by the Management from time to time.

Requirements

· Degree/Diploma in Logistics, Clearing and Forwarding or Shipping.

· 2-3 Years’ experience as a Custom Declaration Clerk.

· This role demands a thorough understanding of the law, legal codes, court procedures, precedents, government regulations, political processes and agency rules.

· Strong communication skills are vital in this role both written and verbally.

· Negotiation skills – Ability to negotiate for better rates with clearing agents.

· Excellent interpersonal skills.

· Team player and result oriented.

· Excellent Microsoft office skills

How to Apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th May 2017

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.