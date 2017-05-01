Death strikes UHURU’s family again but this time in a brutal way - He was assassinated!

Friday May 19, 2017 - With 80 days remaining to the August 8 th General Election, President Uhuru Kenyatta is mourning the death of one of Jubilee Party’s stalwarts after he was killed by unknown people and his body dumped in Oldonyo Sabuk River, Machakos County.





Baringo County MCA, Thomas Minito, who has been missing for five days was found dead on Friday .

The deceased had been linked to bandit attacks in the Kerio Valley where number of civilians and police officers have..



