Death strike again as ODM politician mysteriously dies in bus in front of people! Was he assassinated?

Tuesday May 2, 2017 - A member of the Kilifi County Assembly, who is associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM, is dead.





Shimo La Tewa Ward Rep, Bakari Ali Munyi, died mysteriously yesterday in a public service vehicle as he travelled from Mombasa to Nairobi.





Bakari is said to have passed on in the full glare of other passengers in the Nairobi-bound bus but the police are yet to establish the cause of his death.





Initial reports indicate that the ODM politician collapsed and died while in the vehicle but police have ruled out any foul play in the incident and sticking to the script that he died of natural causes.





Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has already sent his condolences to e family of the deceased.





“Saddened by the death of Shimo La Tewa MCA Hon. Bakari Munyi. My heartfelt condolences to family and friends,” Kingi said in a statement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST