CRAZY: Woman $TR!P$ N@K3D, strolls through world’s busiest airport in the N#D3 (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 7, 2017 - This middle aged woman shocked travellers at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International airport when she removed clothes and strolled through the airport in her birthday suit.





Video shows travellers trying to give her a piece of cloth to cover herself with but she wasn’t interested as she kept walking while yelling “I don’t give a f***!”





The mystery woman was eventually taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation while the motivation for her bizarre actions is unclear.





Watch the video below.



