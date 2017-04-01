CRAZY: Woman $TR!P$ N@K3D, strolls through world’s busiest airport in the N#D3 (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 11:36
Sunday, May 7, 2017 - This middle aged woman shocked travellers at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International airport when she removed clothes and strolled through the airport in her birthday suit.
Video shows travellers trying to give her a piece of cloth to cover herself with but she wasn’t interested as she kept walking while yelling “I don’t give a f***!”
The mystery woman was eventually taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation while the motivation for her bizarre actions is unclear.
