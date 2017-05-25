CRAZY! This Man Utd fan has offered his wife to this player if he remains at Old Trafford (PHOTO)

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - One Manchester United supporter has left tongues wagging after he promised to let striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic sleep with his wife if he extends his stay the club.





The 35-year old Swede is currently injured but after a stellar show in his debut season with the Red Devils, most United fans wants him to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.





Zlatan’s current deal runs out next month with…



