CRAZY! This Man Utd fan has offered his wife to this player if he remains at Old Trafford (PHOTO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 14:53

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - One Manchester United supporter has left tongues wagging after he promised to let striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic sleep with his wife if he extends his stay the club.


The 35-year old Swede is currently injured but after a stellar show in his debut season with the Red Devils, most United fans wants him to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Zlatan’s current deal runs out next month with…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno