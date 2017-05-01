CRAZY!! Stampede in Kakamega as truck carrying Maize flour overturns (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - This truck carrying Pembe maize flour overturned along the Kakamega-Chavakali Highway much to the delight of locals.

The residents scrambled for bales of the commodity that is increasingly getting out of the reach of ordinary Kenyans.

Currently, a 2kg of maize flour is retailing at around sh18o which is too expensive for majority of Kenyans who live under $1 dollar a day.


This is akin to the biblical manna that came from heaven during the Israelites’ time in the wilderness.

Watch the madness below.

