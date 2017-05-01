CRAZY: Kitui man leaves tongues wagging after stealing bulldozer from construction site.

Monday, May 1, 2017 - If you needed further proof that Kenyans are a peculiar lot then this bizarre happening will suffice.





A man by the name Simba Tonny is on the run after stealing a bulldozer from a construction site.





The man who hails from Kitui, is said to have stolen the loader near Bamburi in Mombasa





The bulldozer marked '2' on both sides of the shovel with a chassis number Cxc0095 was stolen over the weekend and Kenyans have been urged to report to the police if they see the daring Simba whose name, ironically, means Lion in Swahili.





Check out pics below.