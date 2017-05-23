Controversial Swimming Pool in Umoja opened by MP THEURI - he took a dive (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - A controversial pool in Umoja was officially opened by Embakasi West MP, George Theuri, despite simmering disquiet from residents.





The pool that has been funded by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will be free to the public on weekends.





Residents however have questioned the logic of constructing a swimming pool in a neighborhood facing water shortage.





In his defense, Theuri, who is seeking re-election in the August polls, explained that the pool draws its water from a borehole.





